GLENDALE, Ariz. (KSEE/KGPE) – State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, is the site of Super Bowl LVII and more than 70,000 people are expected to watch the big game in person – with millions more on TV.

But there is history to be made in the sky before the game even kicks off. Like the halftime show and expensive commercials, the pregame flyover is a tradition on Super Bowl Sunday.

It takes place right after the national anthem, and it only lasts 10 to 12 seconds. This year’s flyover is honoring 50 years of women flying in the Navy. Naval lieutenants Arielle Ash and Katie Martinez are part of the “Flying Eagles” stationed at NAS Lemoore in Central California. On Sunday they will fly out of Luke Air Force Base in Arizona to be above State Farm Stadium just before kickoff.

“I am absolutely very excited,” said Lt. Arielle Ash. “There is nervous excitement there, but not in the sense that anything is not going to go to plan.”

These women will be in F-18s and likely be part of a diamond formation of four aircraft in total. They will also be flying to honor their predecessors in the Navy. In 1973, 50 years ago, the first eight women began flight school in Pensacola, Florida.

“I feel very fortunate to be a part of it,” said Lt. Ash. “These women paved such an important path for all of us that are able to be here today.”

“I’m an aviator because I earned my wings just like anyone else,” said Lt. Katie Marinez. “So I’m proud to do it with my friends on the field, who happen to be female.”

The first military flyover at a Super Bowl was back in 1968 at Super Bowl II at the Orange Bowl in Miami.