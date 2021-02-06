‘It’s just going to be amazing’: 7,500 healthcare heroes to fill stands at Super Bowl

The NFL says 7,500 health care workers vaccinated for the coronavirus will be given free tickets to this year’s Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida.

Brian Gilbert is a health care worker at Tampa General Hospital and a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan among the limited group getting tickets to the game.

“To be there with my team sitting in the stands watching this, it’s just going to be amazing,” he said. “I’m probably not going have a voice the next day.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a news release that attendance at the Feb. 7 game would be limited to those workers and about 14,500 other fans.

Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has a capacity of just under 66,000.

Most health care workers who will get free game tickets will come from the Tampa Bay area and central Florida.

As with NFL games throughout the season, the Super Bowl will include mandatory wearing of masks, social distancing, touchless concession stands and controlled entry and exits.

The Buccaneers will be the first team ever to play in a Super Bowl on their home field.