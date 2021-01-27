Kansas City woman using TikTok to rate Chiefs players’ swagger, fashion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs are the best in the AFC, but are they the best dressed? A Kansas City woman is using TikTok to rate the players swag, or lack thereof.

Katie Morris calls it Swagger vs. Kicker. Each week she breaks down a different team’s style, but her favorite is her lifelong team: the Chiefs.

“It’s time yet again for Swagger vs. Kicker with the Chiefs,” her videos starts.

Morris started making Tik Toks during the pandemic. She grew up in Kansas City but moved to Sydney, Australia, a few years ago. She came home to visit around a year ago but got stuck in the states due to travel restrictions. Now she’s living at home and working in the middle of the night for her job back in Sydney.



“Because apparently when you’re almost 30, that’s what you do in 2020 and 2021,” Morris said.

She’s waiting for a visa to get back home to her dog and life down under.

One thing getting her through this time is watching her team win and the “swaggy” pictures they post on social media as the Chiefs head into Arrowhead or walk to their plane each week.



“Sometimes I genuinely think Travis Kelce dresses up like a new character every week. This one is, ‘Buy my new app. It’s the new Uber for vegans,'” Morris said in one of her videos.

“I like being sarcastic, and I like picking out outfits and I love football. So it’s just kind of the perfect mix for me,” Morris said.

Her videos have more than half a million likes and are even getting noticed by some of the players.



As for who has the best swag, Morris said it’s a tough choice between Alex Okafor and Mecole Hardman.



“Alex Okafor always has really great outfits. I know his girlfriend plays a large part in his styling. I love Mecole Hardman’s looks. He’s also number 17, and 17 is my lucky number,” Morris said.



As for the least swag, the answer may not surprise you.



“I’d probably say Andy Reid,” Morris said. “The man has many qualities. I do not think swag is one of them.”

Morris said while viewers think the videos are funny, she hopes it helps fans to get to know the players as people.



“I think especially in a sport where you’re wearing a helmet, it’s really hard to get to know people as individuals,” Morris said.

She said she’s working on a Swagger vs. Kicker video for dogs with the help of a local groomer. She’s also heard from a few of the players’ wives who let her know if a fashion win is on the way.