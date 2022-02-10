We are just days away from the biggest football game of the year, and health officials are urging Hoosiers to celebrate safely to avoid a super-spreading event.

Health officials say yelling and taking down your mask to eat are two activities that can spread COVID-19 easily.

To stay safe while celebrating, keep your gatherings small and preferably with members of your own household.

While you’re eating and have your mask off, socially distance. Also, choose grab and go food options instead of using the same serving utensils.

And when it comes down to cheering on your team, think about keeping your mask on while you yell!

“We have to remember that this is still a dangerous virus, and that we don’t know everything,” said Thomas Duszynski, director of epidemiology education at the Fairbanks School of Public Health. “I think one of the biggest take home messages here is the best way to celebrate the Super Bowl and enjoy the game is typically with people you normally live with having small gatherings.”

“Keeping your mask on when you’re not actively eating and drinking also helps,” Duszynski said. “As we’ve been saying since last year, get vaccinated and then appropriately boosted.”

Other tips from experts include making use of outdoor space to limit the spread of the virus and provide hand sanitizer!

If you plan to drink, don’t drive. Choose a designated driver before the party begins.