The Pacers’ next two games are postponed

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers’ game Saturday in Houston against the Rockets is postponed. Severe weather conditions in Houston resulted in a government shutdown of the Toyota Center.
Former Pacers guard Victor Oladipo, who currently plays for Houston, would have had to face his former teammates.
The Pacers say the game will be rescheduled for a later date.
The Pacers’ game Monday against the San Antonio Spurs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse is also postponed after four Spurs players tested positive for COVID-19, ESPN reported Tuesday.
The Pacers’ next game is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. hosting the Golden State Warriors.