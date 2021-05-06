The Spring League set for kickoff, season on FOX Sports

INDIANAPOLIS – Colts rookie minicamp won’t be the only football played in the Circle City this weekend as The Spring League is set to kickoff its season.

For out-of-college football players not quite ready for the NFL, the TSL provides a path.

“We are filling a very critical void,” explains league Founder and CEO Brian Woods, “that middle ground between college and the NFL where players still need time to develop. They need extra repetitions, they need to remain relevant.”

The Spring League itself has remained relevant for half a decade, this weekend kicking off its fifth-straight season, longer than many pro football leagues played in the spring that have come before it.

“We’ve eliminated travel to a greater extent,” says Woods. “So we’ve been very effective at that, and that’s allowed us to ensure our sustainability over the years.”

Lucas Oil Stadium will host the regular season for the North Division of The Spring League. You can add the TSL to the long list of sports organizations glad to call Indianapolis home.

“Indy’s a great host,” adds Woods. “It’s a centralized location, and that’s really important to us. We’re excited to be in Indianapolis, and we’re hoping we can maybe make this a hub going forward.”

And further into the future, there’s a big target on the TSL’s radar.

“It’s no mystery that an official relationship with the National Football League would bode well for us long term,” Woods confirms.

But in the short term, the spring league will be an unofficial feeder system, with 100 players and counting eventually signing NFL contracts.

TSL SCHEDULE

WEEK 1

Thursday, May 6 Alphas vs. Aviators 7:00 PM FS1

Conquerors vs. Linemen 10:00 PM FS1

Friday, May 7 Sea Lions vs. Blues 9:30 PM FS1

Saturday, May 8 Generals vs. Jousters 3:00 PM FOX

WEEK 2

Friday, May 14 Sea Lions vs. Generals 7:00 PM FS1

Blues vs. Jousters 10:00 PM FS1

Saturday, May 15 Conquerors vs. Alphas 3:00 PM FOX

Linemen vs. Aviators 7:00 PM FS2

WEEK 3

Thursday, May 20 Aviators vs. Conquerors 7:00 PM FS1

Linemen vs. Alphas 10:00 PM FS1

Saturday, May 22 Generals vs. Blues 3:00 PM FOX

Jousters vs. Sea Lions 7:00 PM FS1

WEEK 4

Thursday, May 27 Linemen vs. Conquerors 7:00 PM FS1

Aviators vs. Alphas 10:00 PM FS1

Saturday, May 29 Blues vs. Sea Lions 3:00 PM FOX

Jousters vs. Generals 9:00 PM FS1

WEEK 5

Thursday, June 3 Alphas vs. Conquerors 7:00 PM FS1

Friday, June 4 Aviators vs. Linemen 8:00 PM FS1

Saturday, June 5 Generals vs. Sea Lions 3:00 PM FOX

Jousters vs. Blues 7:00 PM FS1

WEEK 6

Friday, June 11 Blues vs. Generals 7:00 PM FS1

Sea Lions vs. Jousters 10:00 PM FS1

Saturday, June 12 Conquerors vs. Aviators 12:00 PM FOX

Alphas vs. Linemen 8:00 PM FS2

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Saturday, June 19 TBD 3:00 PM FOX