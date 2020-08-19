Thursday night on FOX59: Looking ahead to this unusual Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s August, not May. The stands will be empty, and the town of Speedway won’t have the same buzz. But the Greatest Spectacle in Racing will go on.

The Indy 500 takes place this Sunday, August 23, and despite the unusual nature of this year’s race, there’s a lot going on behind the scenes right now.

Join us Thursday evening at 7:30 for our “Countdown to Indy” special, where we tell the story of this 2020 race through the eyes of fans, drivers and track ownership.

Highlights include:

A look at the historic nature of this year’s Indy 500 from Sports Reporter Dave Griffiths

CBS4 Indy Sports anchor Chris Widlic’s one-on-one interview with new track owner Roger Penske

A feature on the Motorsports Engineering Program at IUPUI, where future race engineers are trained, by FOX59 anchor Beairshelle Edmé

FOX59 Sports anchor Chris Hagan’s one-on-one with last year’s champion, Simon Pagenaud

The show will cover the latest improvements to Indianapolis Motor Speedway under Penske’s ownership, plus what to watch for in Sunday’s race. We’ll introduce you to a race fan who is missing his first Indy 500 in decades.

Widlic and Hagan will host the show, which airs only on FOX59.