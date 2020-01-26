Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna among 9 killed in helicopter crash

CALABASAS, Calif. — NBA legend Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, Sunday morning, according to reports by TMZ. He was 41.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, were headed to a travel basketball game with another player and parent when the helicopter went down.

After original reports stated that five people were killed, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a news conference that a total of nine people, including the pilot, died in the helicopter crash. The names of the other seven people have not yet been released.

TMZ says Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, was not among those on board the helicopter.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash where former NBA star Kobe Bryant died, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Calabasas, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

FILE - In this April 13, 2016 file photo Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant acknowledges fans after the last NBA basketball game of his career against the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was 41. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, file)

FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2013 file photo Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant smiles during a media availability before an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards in Washington. The Retired NBA superstar has died in helicopter crash in Southern California, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

FILE - In this July 12, 1996 file photo Kobe Bryant, 17, jokes with the media as he holds his Los Angeles Lakers jersey during a news conference at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was 41. (AP Photo/Susan Sterner, file)

FILE - In this May 13, 2001 file photo Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant reaches back for a rebound during the first half of game four of the Western Conference semifinals against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was 41. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill, file)

FILE - This July 14, 2016 file photo shows Vanessa Bryant, clockwise from left, Kobe Bryant, Natalia Bryant and Gianna Bryant at the 2016 Kids' Choice Sports Awards in Los Angeles. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was 41. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - This Feb. 26, 2018 file photo shows Vanessa Bryant, from left, Kobe Bryant, Natalia Bryant and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant at the world premiere of "A Wrinkle in Time" in Los Angeles. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was 41. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

