Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna among 9 killed in helicopter crash

CALABASAS, Calif. — NBA legend Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, Sunday morning, according to reports by TMZ. He was 41.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, were headed to a travel basketball game with another player and parent when the helicopter went down.
After original reports stated that five people were killed, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a news conference that a total of nine people, including the pilot, died in the helicopter crash. The names of the other seven people have not yet been released.
TMZ says Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, was not among those on board the helicopter.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.