Tom Allen believes IU’s football season will start on time

INDIANAPOLIS – If fall sports happen for Big Ten member schools, teams within the conference will only compete against each other for the 2020-2021 season.

Indiana University’s football season is scheduled to kick off at the University of Wisconsin September 4.

IU football head coach Tom Allen is optimistic about playing that day in Madison.

“I think we will start our season on time. I do,” Allen said during a Zoom call with media. “I feel like that there will be challenges to be able to maintain the season without interruption.”

The university reported Friday four across IU athletics tested positive for COVID-19. According to Allen, at least one of those positive tests occurred within the football program.

Allen added he does not meet with players in person.

“We’ve had a small number. So, like I said, there’s four in all of athletics,” Allen said. “So within that number, they’re not all within our team.”

Allen said 120 football players on campus have been tested for COVID-19.

“If a guy starts having symptoms, they’ll get tested again,” he said. “So, just trying to do what we can to keep our guys safe.”

According to the Big Ten, athletes within the conference choosing to not participate in their sport(s) this upcoming season will still keep their scholarships for the academic year.

“I support that. We talk openly and honestly in our program,” Allen said. “Nobody has come to me and say, ‘Hey coach that’s what I want to do.’”

Allen added Tuesday the team reinstated tight ended Peyton Hendershot, a star out of Tri-West High School.



On June 10, Hendershot pleaded guilty to criminal trespass charges. He was arrested in February after a domestic incident in Bloomington. That story can be found here.