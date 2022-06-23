AUSTIN, Texas. — Arch Manning, the No. 1 recruit of the 2023 class and nephew of former NFL stars Peyton and Eli Manning, announced Thursday that he has committed to the University of Texas.

Arch’s decision comes after years of anticipation as several of college football’s top programs — including Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Clemson and Virginia — lobbied for his services.

Arch is the son of Cooper Manning and established himself as a star quarterback at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, where he threw for 5,731 yards, 72 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in 27 games.

Arch Manning of Isidore Newman School attends the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

