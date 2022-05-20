INDIANAPOLIS — Star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis announced on Twitter that he will be returning to Indiana University for the 2022-2023 season.

The 22-year-old had declared for the NBA Draft but remained eligible to return to school by using an NCAA-certified agent while gathering information on his draft stock.

Jackson-Davis has started all 94 games he’s played for the Hoosiers over three seasons, averaging 16.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. He led Indiana in scoring (18.3 PPG) and rebounding (8.1 RPG) last season and helped Indiana return to NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016. He was named second team All-Big Ten and All-Big Ten Tournament.

The big man is 15th on IU’s all-time scoring list with 1,588 points and set the Assembly Hall record for points in a game with 43 against Marshall in 2021.