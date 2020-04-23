UIndy hires Paul Corsaro as head men’s basketball coach

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The University of Indianapolis has hired Paul Corsaro as its next head men’s basketball coach. Members of Corsaro’s staff are to be determined, FOX59’s JoJo Gentry has learned.

Corsaro, who played and coached previously at UIndy, takes over after Stan Gouard departed earlier this month. Gouard left UIndy after 12 seasons to be the head men’s basketball coach at the University of Southern Indiana.

Corsaro has served as an assistant coach at Purdue University Fort Wayne over the last two seasons. Prior to IPFW, Corsaro got his coaching start at UIndy. He was an assistant coach under Gouard from 2012 to 2016 before he was promoted to associate head coach through the 2017-2018 season.

Corsaro graduated from UIndy with a bachelor’s degree in Communication in 2012 and a master’s degree in Business Administration in 2014.