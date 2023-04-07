INDIANAPOLIS – They are two of the most challenging feats a baseball player can achieve in a single game: hit for the cycle by recording a single, double, triple, and home run – and throw a no-hitter.

Doing both in the same game was all but unthinkable – until today.

UIndy grad student Brady Ware started on the mound for the Greyhounds in game two of a doubleheader against Drury. His first trip to the plate as a batter, he crushed a home run. He’d finish his day 4-4 at the dish after notching all four hits necessary for the cycle.

Ware’s day on the rubber was not perfect as he allowed five walks, but he finished the game with a stellar 11 strikeouts and zero hits, capping what might be the first instance of a player hitting for the cycle and throwing a no-hitter in NCAA history.