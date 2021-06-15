Verizon to sponsor Brickyard 200 road course race at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS– After 27 years racing on the 2.5 mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval, the NASCAR Cup Series will run on the 14-turn road course on August 15.

On Tuesday, a title sponsor for that reinvented event was announced. Verizon has agreed to a multi-year partnership with IMS to sponsor the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, according to a release by the speedway.

“Verizon has been a terrific, longtime partner of IMS, and this mutually beneficial relationship is reaching a new level at the Speedway through the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard,” said IMS President J. Douglas Boles.

Verizon has a lengthy history with both NASCAR and IndyCar. The telecommunications giant was the title sponsor of the IndyCar Series from 2014-2018, as well as sponsoring Team Penske driver Will Power’s No 12 livery for many years. On the NASCAR side, drivers Brad Keselowski and Austin Cindric have long standing relationships with Verizon. Plus, the Verizon sponsorship will debut on Joey Logano’s No 22 5G Ford Mustang the week prior to the August 15 race at Watkins Glen.

“Indianapolis Motor Speedway has always been a crown jewel in our sport, and I think all of us are going to want to win the first Cup race on the IMS road course,” Logano said. “The last couple of years, the Cup Series has put on some great racing on road courses, and if last year’s Xfinity Series race was any indication, I think the Cup race will be just as great. It’s going to be a huge weekend for motorsports, in general, so you want to end the weekend in Victory Lane.”

The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard is one of three major racing events to take over the track this August. The NTT IndyCar Series takes the green flag at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, August 14 for the second time this year on the road course for the Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will then run the road circuit for the second consecutive year in the Penzoil 150 at the Brickyard at 4 p.m. Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series will take center stage with the race scheduled for 1 p.m.