Victor Oladipo may play for the Pacers after all

INDIANAPOLIS — Pacer star Victor Oladipo may play for the Pacers this season after all.

After informing the team that he didn’t want to risk further injury to his quad tendon, Oladipo not only traveled with the Pacers inside the NBA bubble in Orlando, but he’s practiced with the team.

Head coach Nate McMillan says he’s been impressive so far through three days of work, and there are reports that the NBA says Oladipo needs to play to get paid the rest of his contract since he says he’s healthy and is with the Pacers.

The NBA players association is disputing it.