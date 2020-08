INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL’s opt-out deadline passed Thursday evening with no more Colts deciding not to play this season.

Rolan Milligan, Skai Moore and Marvell Tell III have been placed on the reserve/opt-out list.

Players can still opt-out if they become high-risk for contracting COVID-19 or a family member is affected by the virus.

Chris Hagan and Chris Widlic have the latest on Colts Training Camp from the team’s complex.