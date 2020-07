INDIANAPOLIS – How the Colts can prepare for the new season is limited, but the expectations are not. Both for the team and for individuals.

Several high-profile Colts are in the last year of their contracts and looking to produce, including T.Y. Hilton and Ryan Kelly on offense and Justin Houston and Malik Hooker on defense.

Dave Griffiths and Chris Widlic discuss which player with an expiring deal has the most to prove in the 2020 season.