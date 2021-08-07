VIDEO: Gold Jacket Day for Manning & James

Peyton Manning poses for pictures at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. (Brett Bensley/WXIN)

CANTON, Ohio – Before officially joining the immortals in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James took part in Gold Jacket Day on Friday.

The day started by posing for pictures with the rest of their class and other members of the Hall of Fame and ended with them getting their iconic gold jackets in a ceremony at the Canton Memorial Civic Center.

“These are players that I heard my dad talk about growing up, my dad played against and some that I played up against that were still kind of my heroes that I looked up to, so I’m very humbled and honored,” Manning told FOX59 Sports after the morning pictures.

“It feels good,” said James. “You appreciate all the hard work. Everybody has similar stories. A lot of these stories run parallel and we all appreciate each other’s game.”

James will be inducted Saturday night at 6:30 p.m., while Manning’s ceremony will be Sunday at 7:00 p.m.