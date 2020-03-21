VIDEO: Indy Eleven’s Martin Rennie on USL suspending play until May

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The United Soccer League announced this week that it’s suspending play until mid-May as the country deals with the COVID-19 outbreak.
The league initially stopped action for 30 days last week, but extended the hiatus after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines on public gatherings.
The suspension now affects nine matches on the Indy Eleven’s schedule, including four games at Lucas Oil Stadium. The earliest potential return for the club would be May 13 at Atlanta United 2 with its home debut May 23 against North Carolina FC.
The USL also announced no training until after Sunday, April 5.
FOX59’s Dave Griffiths talked with head coach Martin Rennie on how he and the team is handling the lay-off.