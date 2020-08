INDIANAPOLIS - Out of the many position battles about to play out at Colts training camp this year, General Manager Chris Ballard finds several particularly intriguing.

"I think the linebacker position is one that I think we have a lot of talent," says Ballard. "I think it will be fun to watch those guys battle for the roster. I think we have three tremendous linebackers in Darius (Leonard), (Anthony) Walker and (Bobby) Okereke. I think we can compare them to anybody in the league and they are all young, athletic, fast – everything we want."