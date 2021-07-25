VIDEO: 1-on-1 with Radio Hall of Fame host Mike Golic

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Notre Dame and NFL defensive lineman and Radio Hall of Fame host Mike Golic is in town this weekend for USA Football.

He’s on the organization’s board of directors and helped host its “Summer Blitz” event for kids and coaches and “The One” flag football championship at Grand Park in Westfield.

Golic played at Notre Dame before playing in the NFL with the Oilers, Eagles and Dolphins. He co-hosted the highly popular “Mike & Mike” show with Mike Greenberg on ESPN Radio for 17 years.

Chris Widlic talked with him to get his take on USA Football, the Indianapolis Colts, his Fighting Irish and college football’s conference expansion.