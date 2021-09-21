VIDEO: Smoke, flames billow from 3-alarm fire on Superdome roof, one injured

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Central Business District was abuzz on Tuesday afternoon as smoke and flames could be seen from miles away billowing from the roof of the Caesars Superdome.

The city tweeted that the New Orleans Fire Department was responding to the fire and requested for people to avoid the area until the situation has been resolved.

Here’s a closeup of the @NOLAFireDept working a fire on the @CaesarsDome roof this afternoon. The fire is now under control. One patient transported with minor burns. 🚒🧯👨‍🚒 pic.twitter.com/qundJjqDaY — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) September 21, 2021

The Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District and ASM Global issued a joint statement shortly after the fire was extinguished. The statement read:

“This afternoon a fire occurred on the exterior of the Caesars Superdome in the gutter tub of the roof. NOFD and venue first responders were dispatched immediately and extinguished the fire. Upon further investigation it appears that a pressure washer being used to clean the roof caught fire. Damage is still being assessed.”

09/21/2021. 3- Alarm Fire. Superdome. Photos by Chief C Mickal, NOFD Photo Unit. pic.twitter.com/MSbIzQgmA0 — NOFD (@NOLAFireDept) September 21, 2021

According to WGNO Sports director Ed Daniels, all employees and contractors working in the Superdome were evacuated for approximately 30 minutes until it was safe to return.

NOLA EMS tweeted that at least one person was transported to University Medical Center to be treated for minor burns. They also reiterated that this was still an active scene and to “please avoid the area”

#NOEMS is transporting one patient to UMC for minor burns. pic.twitter.com/zqKc3HWRIa — New Orleans EMS (@NewOrleansEMS) September 21, 2021

Due to the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ida throughout Southeast Louisiana, the Superdome has yet to host an NFL home game for the New Orleans Saints this season.

The Saints were expected to open their season in the dome against Green Bay on Sept. 12.

That game was moved, and the team was expected to return to the stadium in Week 4 against the New York Giants on Oct. 3.

(Photo: Councilmember Joseph I. Giarrusso III Representing New Orleans City Council, District “A”)