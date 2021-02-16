‘Voice of Indy 500’ Bob Jenkins announces battle with brain cancer

INDIANAPOLIS––The Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) announced Tuesday that long-time announcer and track personality Bob Jenkins is battling brain cancer.

IMS said Jenkins will reduce his role this year as a result of the diagnosis, and said, “The IMS family is here for you. We can’t wait to see you back at the track!”

The announcement came with a special Behind The Bricks Extra video featuring Jenkins that can be viewed in full here.

In the video, Jenkins describes his career by simply saying, “I have only been a race fan who got lucky.”

“I’m not going to completely retire. I’m going to say I am cautiously optimistic about working some of the public address this year, but you will not see me or hear me as much as you have during the past few years.”

Sending thoughts and prayers to one of our biggest #Indy500 fans, Bob Jenkins, who will reduce his role this year as he begins a personal battle with brain cancer.



The #IMS family is here for you. We can’t wait to see you back at the track!



Full Video: https://t.co/g87GKsnLoZ pic.twitter.com/woiVxFWUHI — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) February 16, 2021