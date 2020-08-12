Warren Central, Center Grove’s first football game canceled because WC players in quarantine

INDIANAPOLIS – Warren Central and Center Grove canceled the first football game of the season. It was scheduled for August 21.

Our partners at the Indy Star report the decision came after several players and coaches at Warren Central had to quarantine.

We reached out to Warren Central to find out how many students are quarantined, but at this time, they have not gotten back to us.

We are also working to find out what the next steps are for both football teams.

The announcement of the cancellation came on the same day Marion County Public Health Director Dr. Virginia Caine said she is comfortable giving high school football the green light, but the number of people in the stands is limited to 250, regardless of how big the stands are. Everyone in the stands must wear masks and practice social distancing.