Web Extra: Chris Hagan goes one on one with Mike Woodson

INDIANAPOLIS -Mike Woodson officially took over the Indiana men’s basketball program on March 29.

His first order of business was to get the roster settled after several players put their names into the NCAA’s transfer portal or contemplated entering the NBA Draft.

After securing the returns of Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson and Khristian Lander, it’s full speed ahead for Woodson

The former Hoosiers’ All-American joined Chris Hagan on FOX59 Sports Overtime to talk about his first month on the job in Bloomington.