Web Extra: Fox Sports’ RJ Young on Colts’ draft needs

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts’ biggest needs entering Thursday’s NFL Draft in Cleveland are offensive tackle and edge pass rusher.

Fox Sports’ college football writer and analyst RJ Young talked with FOX59.com to give his take on the depth of the draft at those two positions and what the Colts should do with the 21st overall pick.

He also made a case for why Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore should be picked early.

Young will be a part of Fox Sports’ “NFL Draft Watch Party” with Trey Wingo, Jordan Palmer, T.J. Houshmandzadeh, Geoff Schwartz and Jason McIntyre. The show will be streamed live on the network’s app and website.