Whether explainable, questionable, or awful, officiating in Colts’ loss under the microscope

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 27: Quarterback Philip Rivers #17 of the Indianapolis Colts and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers meet on the field after their game at Heinz Field on December 27, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Steelers defeated the Colts 28-24. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH – Players in the NFL are mostly judicious with their words when answering questions about officiating. Darius Leonard decided to throw caution to the wind after the Colts’ 28-24 loss to the Steelers.

“(Pass interference calls) played a big role,” said the Pro Bowl linebacker. “The one on Kenny (Moore) was a terrible call. I don’t care. That was awful.”

Leonard will no doubt hear from the league office this week regarding those comments. He may be a little lighter in the wallet as well.

“We still gotta, defensively, bow up,” he continued. “We always say, the only thing you need (to defend) is a blade of grass, and we didn’t do that. We didn’t step up and make a play.”

T.J. Carrie found himself on the wrong end of a pass interference call.

“This game, it becomes more difficult to play from a defensive standpoint,” the Colts’ cornerback explained. “We played a lot of man coverage today. They’re gonna get a couple (calls) here and there, but I think it was, a couple of those were questionable.”

Frank Reich was more diplomatic about the officiating.

“We knew coming in that (this group) of officials calls it a bit tighter on the back end,” the Horseshoes’ head coach pointed out. “We needed to play a bit better there.”