Widow of North Central AD, who died of COVID-19, leads with love on Mother’s Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Many celebrated Mother’s Day in their own ways.



That is especially true this year for Kathy Loggan, the widow of late North Central High School High School athletic director Paul Loggan.



One month ago, Paul passed away due to complications of COVID-19. He left a legacy that goes beyond the Panthers’ athletics department. Thousands nationwide have shown support for the family he left behind.



“It’s really made what’s made an awful, awful time a little bit more bearable,” Kathy Loggan said. “We thank everyone very much.”

Kathy spent Mother’s Day with her three children. They found ways to smile together, while keeping Paul in mind.



“I laughed yesterday when they all worked in the yard. Paul was probably looking down on us going, ‘seriously,’” she said. “He is with us in everything that we do and everything that we say.”



During this time, Kathy says she is staying strong, continuing to care for her kids.



“The one thing I do love about her is that she is straight honest with you,” Paul’s son, Michael, said. “My dad was the same way. It’s tough. But, we’re managing. And that’s what he would want us to do.”

On days like Mother’s Day, the Loggans emphasize the importance of living for moments that can transform to special memories.



“Life can change in the blink of an eye. Enjoy time with your loved ones,” Michael said. “You never know when it could come to an end.”



Kathy and Michael will carry on Paul’s legacy by running the Paul Loggan Foundation. All proceeds will benefit North Central High School athletics. The foundation’s website is expected to launch this week.