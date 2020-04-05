With NHRA season on hold, Top Fuel dragster Antron Brown teaches son how to drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - As the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles shuts down due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, NHRA driver Antron Brown is teaching his son, Anson, how to drive.

Anson turns 16 in July.



The father-son duo has a need for speed.



Antron has won three Top Fuel dragster championships since 2012.

Anson has been racing since he was 8-years-old. That creates a unique dynamic when they take test drives around their neighborhood.



"He's teaching me standard things that I already know," Anson said.



"Ha! You see what I'm saying," Antron responded with laughter.



As Antron spends time with family in Brownsburg, the competition heats up at home.



"If we go play basketball, whatever we do, he (Anson) will tell me I'm garbage," Antron said.

"I say, 'well if I'm garbage son, you must be a trashcan too.'"



The NHRA announced it preliminary intends to resume racing June 5-7 in Gainesville.