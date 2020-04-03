WNBA, Fever season on hold

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 01: A view of the official WNBA Spalding basketball during the second half of Game Two of the 2019 WNBA finals between the Washington Mystics and the Connecticut Sun at St Elizabeths East Entertainment & Sports Arena on October 1, 2019 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The WNBA has postponed the start of training camps and its new season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Camps were set open on April 26 with the regular season tip-off on May 15. The Indiana Fever were scheduled to host Atlanta on opening night.

“While the league continues to use this time to conduct scenario-planning regarding new start dates and innovative formats, our guiding principle will continue to be the health and safety of the players, fans and employees,” league commissioner Cathy Englebert said in a statement.

The league’s draft will still take place on April 17, but will be held virtually. Teams and prospects will participate remotely with the event televised.

“This virtual draft allows players who have worked so hard to have their dreams realized when they hear their names called and provides teams the opportunity to build their rosters in anticipation of the day that we are able to move forward with our season,” said Englebert.

The Fever hold the third overall pick behind New York and Dallas. They’ll have one pick in both the second and third rounds.