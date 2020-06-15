WNBA to play 2020 season in Florida

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 01: A view of the official WNBA Spalding basketball during the second half of Game Two of the 2019 WNBA finals between the Washington Mystics and the Connecticut Sun at St Elizabeths East Entertainment & Sports Arena on October 1, 2019 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The WNBA announced Monday it’s getting closer to tipping-off its 2020 season.

The league is finalizing an agreement to host a 22-game regular season and a full postseason at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

The private boarding school will host all 12 teams, their training camps and games. Players will live onsite.

“We will continue to consult with medical experts and public health officials as well as players, team owners and other stakeholders as we move forward with our execution plan,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

The Fever planned to open up the season May 15 at Hinkle Fieldhouse before the season was suspended because of the COVID-19 health crisis. The team will now play on Butler’s campus in 2021 and part of the 2022 season while Bankers Life Fieldhouse is under construction.