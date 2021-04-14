Yasir Rosemond joins Mike Woodson’s staff as an assistant

BLOOMINGTON – Yasir Rosemond has been named an assistant coach on Mike Woodson’s staff at Indiana.

Rosemond has spent the last two seasons at Alabama on Avery Johnson’s staff.

“I’m excited to finalize our coaching staff with the addition of Yasir,” Woodson said. “He brings a great deal of experience at schools like Alabama, Georgia and Oregon and has been a big contributor to their success and worked with and recruited a number of young men who were able to develop and take their game to the next level.”

Benny Sander will be Director of Basketball Operations. Brian Walsh will be the new Team and Recruitment Coordinator. Mike Roberts will become the Assistant AD for Basketball Administration. Clif Marshall will also remain on staff.

“These men all will play valuable roles in the success of the program and the more I have gotten to know them it becomes more evident that they have great passion for our young men and I can’t wait to continue to work with them on a daily basis,” Woodson said.

Rosemond played for Douglass High School in Atlanta, where he helped lead the Astros to the semifinals of the 1993 Class 4A state tournament.

Rosemond then played at No. 1-ranked Okaloosa-Walton Junior College in Florida for one season during 1995-96 and also attended Butler (Kan.) Community College, where he redshirted during the 1996-97 campaign. While there, he was teammates with future NBA standout Stephen Jackson.

Rosemond moved on to Oregon for two seasons, where he played in 58 career games for the Ducks. He was honored as the recipient of the team’s John Warren Award in 1999, which is given to the most inspirational player on the Oregon basketball team.