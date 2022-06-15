Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
66°
LIVE NOW
FOX59 Morning News
Indianapolis
66°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
FOX59 Investigates
Crimetracker
Crime Mapping
Video
Destination Indiana
FOX59 Digital Exclusives
NewsNation Now
National and World
IN Focus
Coronavirus
Health
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
FOX59 Links
Your Local Election Headquarters
Hoosier Lottery
Full Steam Ahead
Press Releases
Automotive News
Weather
Indianapolis Forecast
Indianapolis Weather Radar & Map
Watches & Warnings
School Closings and Delays
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register Your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Indy’s Best
Wish Someone a Happy Birthday
Pack the Pantries
Where Is Sherman?
On the Road
Life With Lindy Podcast
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Home Zone
Kylee’s Kitchen
Furry Friday
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Inspired Living
Sports
NCAA Tournament Basketball
Indiana Pacers
Indianapolis Indians home schedule
Indiana High School Basketball
Indianapolis Colts
Colts Blue Zone Podcast
Indy 500
Indy Now
Be Our Guest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
2022 Indy Golf Card
Contact Us
Contests
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
FOX59 Newsletter
Send a News Tip
Closed Captioning
Work for us
TV Schedule
Community Calendar
Regional News Partners
Search
Please enter a search term.
AP Strange News
Kentucky restaurant created by KFC founder for sale
Top AP Strange News Headlines
Bon voyage: Old subway cars float off across New …
Burmese python hunt in Florida Everglades slated …
More News
Local doctor prepares to swim around Florida Keys
US authorizes 1st COVID-19 shots for kids under 5
Nightmare fuel? NERF unveils new mascot
2 dead, 1 injured in Alabama church shooting
EPA reports lists chemicals released by Walmart fire
Indiana State Police warn of online puppy scams
How interest rate hikes impact Hoosiers
Most expensive house for sale right now in your state
Hidden profanity on headstone stirs controversy
FOX59 volunteers at Indy food banks in 2-day effort
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Popular
Indy woman had deadly history behind wheel
Man killed following overnight shooting near Broad …
Man dies after trying to save wife on Lake Monroe
Nearly $1 million stolen by school bookkeeper
Hendricks Co. remains ID’d as missing Indy man
Deadline nears to claim $50,000 Powerball ticket
Vehicles most targeted for catalytic converters
2 dead after car goes into Brownsburg pond
Indy man is shot and killed inside home in “hotspot”
ISP: Distracted driving a factor in fatal I-465 crash