Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crimetracker
Politics
Hidden History
Remarkable Women
National & World
Washington DC Bureau
Strategic Wealth
Community Hero
Health
FOX59 Links
Hoosier Lottery
Pack the Pantries
Coronavirus
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Watches and Warnings
Closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closings
Register your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Where’s Sherman?
Your Town Friday
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Be Our Guest
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Podcasts
Indy Justice
Colts Blue Zone
IN Focus
Full Steam Ahead
Contests
Contact Us
Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
101st Indianapolis 500
Indy Star photographer injured while capturing Dixon and Howard’s Indy 500 wreck
PHOTOS | Celebrities walk red carpet at 101st Running of Indianapolis 500
Dixon was in the ‘wrong place at the wrong time’ during Taco bell robbery
Gate changes announced before 101st running of Indy 500
Be on the lookout for our #FOX59at500 signs at the 101st running
More 101st Indianapolis 500 Headlines
Celebrity lineup announced for 500 Festival Snakepit Ball
Rossi returns to Riley Hospital to seek advice from patient who helped him win 100th running
IMS President Doug Boles tells fans everything they need to know before Indy 500
Officials remind Indy 500 race attendees to park where it is the safest, not cheapest
Local law enforcement increase patrols at large venues after Manchester bombing
Vice President Mike Pence confirms he will attend 101st Indy 500
Indiana-native opera singer Angela Brown to sing ‘God Bless America’ before Indy 500
Spencer Pigot cleared after crash Friday at Indy 500 practice
Jay Howard tops speed chart on day four of Indy 500 practice
SCHEDULE | Thursday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Popular
Gov. Holcomb announces all schools closed until at least May 1, state testing canceled
Video
How long will Americans be fighting the coronavirus?
DEA raids target large-scale drug trafficking ring across Indianapolis
Video
Coronavirus now in 22 Indiana counties; Marion County has 19 confirmed cases
Video
Travel advisories issued in central Indiana due to COVID-19
Video
Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue lit up with flags of nations affected by coronavirus pandemic
Video
BLOG: Coronavirus updates from Indiana and around the country
Video
One of the leading doctors in the state warns of pending COVID-19 patient surge
Video
Hair and nail salons battle with a decision to keep employees and clients safe
Video