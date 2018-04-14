Skip to content
Alexander Rossi
Rossi re-signs with Andretti Autosport
Simon Pagenaud dominates IndyCar race in Toronto
Rossi wins IndyCar race at Road America
Newgarden wins first race of IndyCar’s Dual in Detroit
Rossi quickest in Dual in Detroit practice
More Alexander Rossi Headlines
Media Day leads into Indianapolis 500 race weekend
Grand Prix in the books, IndyCar attention turns to the 500
Alexander Rossi races to second straight Long Beach win
Rossi races past IndyCar field for pole at Long Beach
Rossi wins at Pocono in race marred by violent wreck
Alexander Rossi runs away with IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio
Rossi wins pole for Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio
Rossi, Andretti Autosport gearing up for strong May
Alexander Rossi grabs 3rd career IndyCar win in Long Beach
Rossi puts Honda on pole at Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach
Popular
Gov. Holcomb announces all schools closed until at least May 1, state testing canceled
Video
Coronavirus now in 22 Indiana counties; Marion County has 19 confirmed cases
Video
DEA raids target large-scale drug trafficking ring across Indianapolis
Video
Travel advisories issued in central Indiana due to COVID-19
Video
How long will Americans be fighting the coronavirus?
BLOG: Coronavirus updates from Indiana and around the country
Video
Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue lit up with flags of nations affected by coronavirus pandemic
Video
Weather
One of the leading doctors in the state warns of pending COVID-19 patient surge
Video