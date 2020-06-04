Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Hoosiers Finding Hope
Crimetracker
Politics
National & World
Washington DC Bureau
Strategic Wealth
Community Hero
Health
FOX59 Links
Marketplace
Hoosier Lottery
Pack the Pantries
Class of 2020
Video
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Watches and Warnings
Star’s Weather School
Closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closings
Register your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Where’s Sherman?
Your Town Friday
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Be Our Guest
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Sports
NFL Draft
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Podcasts
Indy Justice
Colts Blue Zone
IN Focus
Full Steam Ahead
Contests
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Watch Live
Watch Live
FOX59 Morning News
alleged armed robbery
IMPD: 4 wanted in alleged armed robbery of parked car
Video
Popular
Pregnant elephant dies after she was fed fruit filled with firecrackers and it exploded in her mouth
Weather
IMPD investigates double shooting on city’s near northeast side
‘It did not happen’: Family, attorneys say Dreasjon Reed didn’t shoot at police before deadly encounter
Video
Confederate monument in Indy’s Garfield Park will be removed
Indiana State Fair canceled for 2020 amid coronavirus pandemic
Video
Silver Alert issued for 2 young boys last seen May 29
Removal of Confederate monument in Garfield Park draws variety of opinions
Video
IMPD: 4 wanted in alleged armed robbery of parked car
Video