Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hoosiers Finding Hope
Crimetracker
Politics
Hidden History
Remarkable Women
National & World
Washington DC Bureau
Strategic Wealth
Community Hero
Health
FOX59 Links
Hoosier Lottery
Pack the Pantries
Coronavirus
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Watches and Warnings
Star’s Weather School
Closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closings
Register your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Where’s Sherman?
Your Town Friday
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Restaurant Futures
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Sports
NFL Draft
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Podcasts
Indy Justice
Colts Blue Zone
IN Focus
Full Steam Ahead
Contests
Contact Us
Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
April 21
State health department reports 12,097 coronavirus cases, 630 total dead
Video
Popular
Two dead after vehicle found in Hendricks County creek
Video
Gov. Holcomb, state officials address concerns over reopening state
Video
Skeletal remains of missing mother of 6 found in northwest Indiana
Video
Where’s your money? Why millions are still waiting on their coronavirus stimulus payments from the government
Video
Dental offices prepare to open, tools cause COVID-19 concern
Video
Indiana Beach expected to reopen this year, spokesperson says
State health department reports 12,097 coronavirus cases, 630 total dead
Video
BLOG: Coronavirus updates from Indiana and around the country
Video
Officials: Apartment fire on Indy’s southwest side leaves 7 families displaced
Video