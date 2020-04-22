Skip to content
Gov. Holcomb gives update on COVID-19 pandemic
April 22
Indiana reports 394 new COVID-19 cases, 31 additional deaths
4 men allegedly held Indiana woman captive for hours to steal her stimulus check
Deadly crash involving motorcycle under investigation on east side of Indianapolis
Indiana reports 394 new COVID-19 cases, 31 additional deaths
Gov. Holcomb to provide COVID-19 update as officials continue to mull reopening plan
Victims identified after deadly crash in Hendricks County creek
While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for April 22
Gov. Holcomb, state officials address concerns over reopening state
BLOG: Coronavirus updates from Indiana and around the country
