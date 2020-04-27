Skip to content
President Trump gives coronavirus update
April 27
Indiana reports 963 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to nearly 16,000
Video
Popular
Gov. Holcomb looks at tweaking stay-at-home order later this week; announces mental health help
Video
Mail carrier in critical condition after being shot on Indy’s east side
Video
Emergency declared in Cass County amid surge in COVID-19 cases
Trump says COVID-19 testing ‘not a problem,’ but doubts persist
Video
Indiana reports 963 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to nearly 16,000
Video
Indiana National Guard announces flyovers in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis this week to support front-line workers during coronavirus pandemic
Video
Muncie woman accused of beating grandmother at her 99th birthday party
BLOG: Coronavirus updates from Indiana and around the country
Video
While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for April 27
Video