August 10
Indiana reports 673 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths
Video
Popular
LIVE BLOG: Storms bring heavy rain, strong winds to Indiana
Video
Weather
Second stimulus checks: Where we stand as a new week begins
Health Department issues $1,000 Notice of Violation to Indianapolis Speedrome
Video
Murder suspect in controversial downtown murder given bond
Video
Mayor Hogsett to talk about criminal justice reform, public safety efforts in State of the City Address
Video
While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for August 10
Video
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for central Indiana until midnight
Video
US tops 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases to Europe’s alarm
Video