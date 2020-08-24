Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crimetracker
Coronavirus
National & World
IN Focus
Politics
Health
Hoosiers Finding Hope
Community Hero
FOX59 Links
Strategic Wealth
Marketplace
Hoosier Lottery
Indy Justice
Full Steam Ahead
Video
Destination Indiana
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Watches & Warnings
School and Business Closings and Delays
Closings & Delays
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closings
Register Your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Where Is Sherman?
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Your Town Friday
Pete the Planner
Be Our Guest
Sports
Football Friday Night
Shelbourne Knee Play of the Game
Indy 500
Colts
Colts Blue Zone Podcast
Pacers
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Contests
Team
TV Schedule
Community Calendar
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
August 24
Indiana reports 688 new coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths
Video
Popular
Second stimulus check: Where we stand as a new week begins
Video
Woman declared dead found alive and breathing at funeral home in Detroit
Marlon Mack, o-line, Philip Rivers, Tyquan Lewis shine as Colts take ‘necessary step’ at Lucas Oil
Video
Brownsburg neighbors fight proposed food warehouse
Video
Marion County of Health & Hospital Corporation president, CEO resigns
Video
Weather
National Guard summoned after police shoot Black man in Wisconsin
RNC night one: Republicans paint dark picture of future if Trump loses
Video
California wildfires: Prepare to be away from home for days