Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crimetracker
Coronavirus
National & World
IN Focus
Politics
Health
Hoosiers Finding Hope
Community Hero
FOX59 Links
Strategic Wealth
Marketplace
Hoosier Lottery
Indy Justice
Full Steam Ahead
Veterans Voices
Video
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Watches & Warnings
School and Business Closings and Delays
Closings & Delays
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closings
Register Your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Where Is Sherman?
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Your Town Friday
Pete the Planner
Be Our Guest
Sports
Football Friday Night
Shelbourne Knee Play of the Game
Indy 500
Colts
Colts Blue Zone Podcast
Pacers
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
NewsNation Now
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Contests
Team
TV Schedule
Community Calendar
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Bloomington Police Department
Police arrest former IU football player for alleged rape, battery
Popular
Gov. Holcomb extends mask mandate for another month; State health commissioner tests positive for coronavirus
Video
Highest increase in Hoosier COVID-19 hospitalizations since May causes concern
Video
Mother of Richmond school shooter sentenced to probation
Weather
Indy FOP worries officers may flee IMPD as Kokomo begins running new recruitment ad
Video
Turning much cooler Thursday with a few showers around
Boone County woman sentenced to 16 years for burning, disfiguring granddaughter
While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for October 14
Video
Barrett tells doubtful Dems she’d keep open mind on court
Live