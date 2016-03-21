Skip to content
carl koontz
Widow of fallen Howard County Deputy Carl Koontz organizes memorial lantern release
Sergeant injured in shootout that killed Deputy Koontz returns to work
Wife of Howard County Deputy Koontz to receive his department-issued gun
‘Tough days don’t last!’: Officer touched by free meal, kind note after fallen deputy’s funeral
Howard County sheriff thanks community for outpouring of support after death of Deputy Carl Koontz
More carl koontz Headlines
IMPD officer creates stirring tribute for son of fallen deputy Carl Koontz
PHOTOS: Funeral, procession and burial for Deputy Koontz
Hundreds pay respects to fallen Howard County deputy
Thousands will pay their respects at fallen Howard County deputy’s visitation
Injured deputy Jordan Buckley discusses fatal shooting: ‘Deputy Koontz sacrificed his life beside me’
Funeral arrangements set for Deputy Carl Koontz; public memorial next week
Students, parents mourn loss of school resource officer Deputy Carl Koontz
Suspect accused of killing deputy Koontz had criminal history in 5 counties over 8 years
Howard County Sgt. Buckley released from hospital, joins procession for fallen Deputy Koontz
Kokomo woman shares heartwarming picture of fallen Deputy Koontz helping daughter
Popular
Gov. Holcomb announces all schools closed until at least May 1, state testing canceled
Video
Coronavirus now in 22 Indiana counties; Marion County has 19 confirmed cases
Video
DEA raids target large-scale drug trafficking ring across Indianapolis
Video
BLOG: Coronavirus updates from Indiana and around the country
Video
Trump administration wants to send checks to Americans within 2 weeks as part of coronavirus aid package
Video
Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue lit up with flags of nations affected by coronavirus pandemic
Video
How long will Americans be fighting the coronavirus?
Weather
One of the leading doctors in the state warns of pending COVID-19 patient surge
Video