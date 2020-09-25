Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crimetracker
Coronavirus
National & World
IN Focus
Politics
Health
Hoosiers Finding Hope
Community Hero
FOX59 Links
Strategic Wealth
Marketplace
Hoosier Lottery
Indy Justice
Full Steam Ahead
Hispanic Heritage
Video
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Watches & Warnings
School and Business Closings and Delays
Closings & Delays
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closings
Register Your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Where Is Sherman?
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Your Town Friday
Pete the Planner
Be Our Guest
Sports
Football Friday Night
Shelbourne Knee Play of the Game
Indy 500
Colts
Colts Blue Zone Podcast
Pacers
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
NewsNation Now
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Contests
Team
TV Schedule
Community Calendar
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
carson voorhis
Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: September 25
Video
Popular
Weather
One dead after early morning shooting at Speedway apartment complex
Police investigating possible road rage shooting on Indy’s south side
Marion County mayors in smaller cities anxious for move to Stage 5
Video
California school closures force one family to move teen to Indiana for in-person learning
Video
Lack of witness cooperation allows murder of teen in Lawrence to remain unsolved
Video
Police: Miami County man found dead responsible for Carroll County double murder, fire
Video
Restaurant owners thank community for saving them from closure
Video
Marion County awaits Reed grand jury decision
Video