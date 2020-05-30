Skip to content
Breaking News
Breaking News
Downtown shooting during protests turns into homicide investigation
Breaking News
Double shooting leaves one dead
CHASE ELLIOTT
Chase Elliott ends week of misery with Cup victory
WATCH LIVE: Mayor Hogsett holds presser after Indy protests turn violent, police respond to fires, shootings
Video
Downtown shooting during protests turns into homicide investigation
GALLERY: Peaceful protests turn into night-time vandalism
Video
Protests erupt in downtown Indy
Double shooting leaves one dead
IN Focus: State, local officials react to nationwide protests
Video
Fired police officer Derek Chauvin charged with murder in George Floyd’s death
Video
Protests break out nationwide over police killing of George Floyd
Video
693 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana bringing total to 34,211