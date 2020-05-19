Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Hoosiers Finding Hope
Crimetracker
Politics
National & World
Washington DC Bureau
Strategic Wealth
Community Hero
Health
FOX59 Links
Marketplace
Hoosier Lottery
Pack the Pantries
Class of 2020
Video
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Watches and Warnings
Star’s Weather School
Closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closings
Register your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Where’s Sherman?
Your Town Friday
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Restaurant Futures
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Sports
NFL Draft
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Podcasts
Indy Justice
Colts Blue Zone
IN Focus
Full Steam Ahead
Contests
Contact Us
Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
CMS
CMS issues guidance regarding safe reopening of nursing homes
Popular
12-year-old boy held dying twin brother on way to hospital after Indiana shooting
Video
Weather
Indy will close some downtown streets to help restaurants add outdoor seating amid pandemic
Video
Senate willing to negotiate hazard pay for essential workers after $3T HEROES Act passed in House
Video
IMPD investigates fatal hit-and-run on city’s east side
Sun experiencing less active phase, won’t cause an ice age
U.S. Marshals arrest 2 in Bloomington after pursuit ends with crash
‘Precious’ footage from 1935 of last-known Tasmanian tiger released
Businesses across Indiana close for good due to financial impact of pandemic
Video