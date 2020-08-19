Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crimetracker
Coronavirus
National & World
IN Focus
Politics
Health
Hoosiers Finding Hope
Community Hero
FOX59 Links
Strategic Wealth
Marketplace
Hoosier Lottery
Indy Justice
Full Steam Ahead
Video
Destination Indiana
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Watches & Warnings
School and Business Closings and Delays
Closings & Delays
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closings
Register Your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Where Is Sherman?
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Your Town Friday
Pete the Planner
Be Our Guest
Sports
Football Friday Night
Shelbourne Knee Play of the Game
Indy 500
Colts
Colts Blue Zone Podcast
Pacers
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Contests
Team
TV Schedule
Community Calendar
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
committee
Mayor Hogsett, new committee announce $750K injection to downtown recovery plan
Video
Popular
Windfall family seed company struggling to survive after grower steals from them
Video
Window to apply for state’s rental assistance program closing soon
Video
Man arrested for having loaded guns on Columbus middle school property
Kokomo mobile home evictions under investigation by Indiana Attorney General’s Office
Video
Indiana man accused of killing girlfriend, eating parts of body found competent for trial
Weather
Man arrested for string of Shelby County home invasions, sexual assaults in 1980s
Video
Democratic boundary breakers’ night: Obama, Clinton, Harris
Live
Indiana woman to be sentenced for helping ISIS
Video