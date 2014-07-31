Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crimetracker
Politics
Hidden History
Remarkable Women
National & World
Washington DC Bureau
Strategic Wealth
Community Hero
Health
FOX59 Links
Hoosier Lottery
Pack the Pantries
Coronavirus
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Watches and Warnings
Closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closings
Register your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Where’s Sherman?
Your Town Friday
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Be Our Guest
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Podcasts
Indy Justice
Colts Blue Zone
IN Focus
Full Steam Ahead
Contests
Contact Us
Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
construction
Here’s a look at INDOT’s interstate construction plans for 2020
INDOT: Weekend construction returns after the holiday break
INDOT announces changes to weekend construction projects
INDOT: Weekend construction projects announced for Marion County
Interstate construction continues in Marion County this weekend
More construction Headlines
Roadwork to begin along State Road 37 next week in Johnson and Morgan Counties
Expect these interstate closures in Marion County due to construction this weekend
Rescheduled ramp closures in Boone County begin Wednesday
Weekend construction around Marion County this weekend
INDOT announces Marion County weekend construction projects
Tips on how to get around the construction for IU’s first football home game
Additional construction Thursday at 96th and Meridian
Officials to announce plan for businesses impacted by U.S. 31 construction in Carmel
Popular
Gov. Holcomb announces all schools closed until at least May 1, state testing canceled
Video
DEA raids target large-scale drug trafficking ring across Indianapolis
Video
Coronavirus now in 22 Indiana counties; Marion County has 19 confirmed cases
Video
Weather
BLOG: Coronavirus updates from Indiana and around the country
Video
Travel advisories issued in central Indiana due to COVID-19
Video
Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue lit up with flags of nations affected by coronavirus pandemic
Video
How long will Americans be fighting the coronavirus?
Trump administration wants to send checks to Americans within 2 weeks as part of coronavirus aid package
Video