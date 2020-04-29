Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Hoosiers Finding Hope
Crimetracker
Politics
National & World
Washington DC Bureau
Strategic Wealth
Community Hero
Health
FOX59 Links
Marketplace
Hoosier Lottery
Pack the Pantries
Class of 2020
Video
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Watches and Warnings
Star’s Weather School
Closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closings
Register your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Where’s Sherman?
Your Town Friday
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Restaurant Futures
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Sports
NFL Draft
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Podcasts
Indy Justice
Colts Blue Zone
IN Focus
Full Steam Ahead
Contests
Contact Us
Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Cushingberry
21-year-old man arrested in connection with shooting death of Indianapolis mail carrier
Video
Popular
21-year-old man arrested in connection with shooting death of Indianapolis mail carrier
Video
Indianapolis flyover to honor front-line workers during COVID-19 pandemic rescheduled; new locations added
Video
Gov. Holcomb, health officials detail state’s contact tracing efforts for COVID-19
Video
Ongoing issues detailed between the mail carrier shot while on the job and certain neighbors
Video
4 people shot at Perry Park on Indy’s south side
Video
US could be in for ‘a bad fall and a bad winter’ if it’s unprepared for a second wave of coronavirus, Fauci warns
Report: Simon Property Group plans to open Indiana malls on Saturday
Indiana families to receive more benefits to cover meal costs
Video
UPDATE: 45-year-old Angela Summers identified as the mail carrier killed on Indy’s east side
Video