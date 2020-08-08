Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video
Coronavirus
Hoosiers Finding Hope
Crimetracker
Politics
National & World
Washington DC Bureau
FOX59 Links
Strategic Wealth
Community Hero
Health
Marketplace
Hoosier Lottery
Pack the Pantries
Destination Indiana
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Watches and Warnings
Star’s Weather School
Closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closings
Register your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Happy Birthday Shoutouts
Where’s Sherman?
Your Town Friday
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Be Our Guest
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Sports
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Podcasts
Indy Justice
Colts Blue Zone
IN Focus
Full Steam Ahead
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Contests
Team
TV Schedule
Community Calendar
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Dave Hammer
Longtime Colts’ athletic trainer helps implement safety protocols at complex
Popular
Trump extends unemployment benefits, defers payroll tax
Weather
Indiana will have to borrow money from federal government to pay unemployment claims
Video
Second stimulus bill negotiations stall despite Friday deadline
Reich pleased with start of Colts training camp
Video
IMPD investigating after 1 person killed, 2 others injured in shooting on Indy’s south side
Video
Record number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana
Video
Dozens of pounds of meth seized, 3 arrested
Gallery
3 from Atlanta arrested, charged in alleged Noblesville fraud case